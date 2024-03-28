After India summoned a senior US diplomat Gloria Berbena over US' comments over remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Washington on Wednesday again stressed that it encourages fair, transparent, timely legal processes and “we don't think anyone should object to that".

While addressing a press briefing, Miller was asked about India's summoning US diplomat Gloria Berbena, he said, “We continue to follow these actions closely, including the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. We are also aware of the Congress party's allegations that tax authorities have frozen some of their bank accounts in a manner that will make it challenging to effectively campaign in the upcoming elections."

"And we encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes for each of these issues," he added.

Speaking on India summoning US diplomate, Miller denied talking about any private diplomatic conversations, however, he said, “What we have said publicly is what I just said from here, that we encourage fair, transparent, and timely legal processes. We don't think anyone should object to that."

Earlier on 27 March, India took a "strong objection" to the remarks of the United States State Department Spokesperson about certain legal proceedings in India. In a statement, MEA wrote, "In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others. This responsibility is even more so in the case of fellow democracies. It could otherwise end up setting unhealthy precedents."

"India's legal processes are based on an independent judiciary that is committed to objective and timely outcomes. Casting aspersions on that is unwarranted," MEA added.

Yesterday, US Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena was engaged in an approximately 40 minutes meeting in the MEA office in South Block.

Arvind Kejriwal arrest

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 over the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. The next day, the trial court had remanded him to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody until March 28.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

