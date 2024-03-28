US reacts as India summons diplomat, speaks on Kejriwal's arrest, Cong bank accounts, ‘don't think anyone should…’
Gloria Berbena was summoned by India over US state dept remarks on Kejriwal's arrest over. In response to this, US has again stressed support for fair legal processes.
After India summoned a senior US diplomat Gloria Berbena over US' comments over remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Washington on Wednesday again stressed that it encourages fair, transparent, timely legal processes and “we don't think anyone should object to that".