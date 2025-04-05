The week in charts: Trump tariffs, Vodafone Idea's second bailout, PMI cheer
Summary
- In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we bring you data-based insights with easy-to-read charts to help you delve deeper into the stories Mint reported in the week gone by.
US President Donald Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on nearly all US trade partners on Wednesday, including a 26% tariff on India. Meanwhile, the government offered another lifeline to debt-ridden Vodafone Idea by converting some of the company's dues into equity.