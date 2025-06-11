US rejects India again at WTO: Response to auto tariffs plea mirrors rejection over steel, aluminium dispute
Washington’s latest rejection of India’s case at the WTO comes just days after it brushed aside New Delhi’s long-pending case on the US’s steel and aluminium duties. In both trade disputes, India reserves its right to retaliate.
New Delhi: In a double blow to India’s trade diplomacy, the US has rejected New Delhi’s second attempt within days to initiate consultations at the World Trade Organization—this time over steep tariffs on automobiles and auto parts.
Washington has turned down India’s notice for WTO consultations on the US’s 25% tariff on auto components, asserting that the auto duties were imposed on national security grounds and so are not subject to multilateral trade rules, as per a WTO paper.
This comes just days after the US brushed aside India’s long-pending case on steel and aluminium duties. As with that dispute, New Delhi reserves its right to impose retaliatory duties on US automobile tariffs, an official with India’s commerce ministry said, requesting anonymity.
Although the US’s 25% tariff on auto components is expected to have a minimal impact on India’s automobile sector, the latest development underscores Washington’s take-it-or-leave-it approach in its negotiations with New Delhi for a landmark bilateral trade agreement.