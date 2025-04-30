US releases Columbia University student and Palestinian activist Mohsen Mahdawi

Mohsen Mahdawi, a Columbia University student and Palestinian activist, was released after two weeks of detention by US immigration. His legal team argued his arrest was unlawful and retaliation for his advocacy. A federal judge ordered his release during a court hearing in Vermont.

Sayantani
Updated30 Apr 2025, 10:17 PM IST
Mohsen Mahdawi speaks outside the courthouse after a judge released the Palestinian student activist on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 in Burlington
Mohsen Mahdawi speaks outside the courthouse after a judge released the Palestinian student activist on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 in Burlington(AP)

The United States has released Columbia University student and Palestinian activist Mohsen Mahdawi on Wednesday. Mohsen Mahdawi, who has permanent US residency or "green card" status, was arrested by US immigration authorities

Mohsen Mahdawi was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) when he turned up at an American citizenship interview in Vermont in mid-April.

Mohsen Mahdawi's legal team petitioned for his release alleging unlawful incarceration. Luna Droubi, one of his lawyers, argued that the arrest was “in direct retaliation for his advocacy on behalf of Palestinians and because of his identity as a Palestinian”, according to BBC report. 

The US government says he was undermining US foreign policy.

After two weeks in detention, Mahdawi walked out of the federal courthouse in Burlington, Vermont, after US District Judge Geoffrey Crawford ordered his release at a court hearing on Wednesday, according to his lawyers, reported Reuters. 

‘To my people in Palestine’

Mohsen Mahdawi thanked supporters outside the courtroom in his first statement after being released. The Palestinians activist said, "We are pro-peace and anti-war".

"To my people in Palestine: I feel your pain, I see your suffering; and I see freedom and it is very very soon."

Notably, Mahdawi had told CBS, a day before his arrest, that he had his apprehensions of the citizenship interview being a ‘setup’. 

"It's the first feeling of like, I've been waiting for this for more than a year," Mahdawi told CBS. "And the other feeling is like, wait a minute. Is this a honey trap?"

First Published:30 Apr 2025, 10:17 PM IST
