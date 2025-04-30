US releases Columbia University student and Palestinian activist Mohsen Mahdawi

The United States has released Columbia University student and Palestinian activist Mohsen Mahdawi on Wednesday. Mohsen Mahdawi, who has permanent US residency or "green card" status, was arrested by US immigration authorities

Mohsen Mahdawi was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) when he turned up at an American citizenship interview in Vermont in mid-April.

Mohsen Mahdawi's legal team petitioned for his release alleging unlawful incarceration.

The US government says he was undermining US foreign policy. Luna Droubi, one of his lawyers, argued that the arrest was "in direct retaliation for his advocacy on behalf of Palestinians and because of his identity as a Palestinian".

After two weeks in detention, Mahdawi walked out of the federal courthouse in Burlington, Vermont, after US District Judge Geoffrey Crawford ordered his release at a court hearing on Wednesday, according to his lawyers, reported Reuters.

‘To my people in Palestine’ Mohsen Mahdawi thanked supporters outside the courtroom in his first statement after being released. The Palestinians activist said, "We are pro-peace and anti-war".

"To my people in Palestine: I feel your pain, I see your suffering; and I see freedom and it is very very soon."

Notably, Mahdawi had told CBS, a day before his arrest, that he had his apprehensions of the citizenship interview being a ‘setup’.