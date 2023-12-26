US retaliates against Iranian-backed militia groups after drone attack in Iraq

President Joe Biden has ordered retaliatory strikes against Iranian-backed militia groups after three US service members were injured in a drone attack in Northern Iraq, according to a report published by The Associated Press. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Early this morning in northern Iraq, U.S. military personnel were targeted by a one-way attack drone. The attack wounded three US service members, one critically. The Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups, under an umbrella of Iranian-backed militants, claimed credit for the attack.," said National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson.

The statement read, “Those options were then presented to the President during a call this afternoon with Secretary of Defense Austin and members of the President’s national security team. During that call, the President directed strikes against three locations utilized by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups focused specifically on unmanned aerial drone activities." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups claimed credit for the attack. Biden was briefed on the attack on Monday and ordered the Pentagon to prepare response options.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and national security team quickly drew up plans and presented him with options in a call and Biden directed strikes against three locations utilized by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups, AP reported.

The latest attack on the United States follows months of escalating threats and actions against American forces in the region since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel that sparked the devasting war in Gaza. The Iranian government and its allied militant forces in Yemen have openly criticized Israel's military operations in Gaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Gaza Strip has endured over 11 weeks of Israeli air and ground attacks that have killed more than 20,400 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run coastal territory.

The US has blamed Iran for the rising violence by its network of proxy groups across the region, including attacks by Yemen’s Houthis against commercial and military vessels through a critical shipping choke point in the Red Sea. The US Department of Defense said that a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean was hit by a drone launched from Iran.

Iran has repeatedly dismissed US and Israeli accusations that Tehran was involved in attacks by the Houthis, saying the group was acting on its own. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

