US risks its top credit rating with shutdown: Moody's report1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 01:48 AM IST
Moody’s Investors Service, the only major credit agency to assign the US a top rating, has said that a short-lived shutdown underscore the weakness of US institutional and governance strength, the Bloomberg reported.
