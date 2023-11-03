Indian student Varun Raj Pucha from Telangana was stabbed in the head at a gym in Indiana and is currently on life support.

Indian graduate student named Varun Raj Pucha was stabbed in Indiana, United States. US State Department expressed regret over the attack and said, ‘deeply disturbed’ by the attack where the victim received a blow on the head. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raj was stabbed at a gym in Indiana and is in critical condition.

"We are deeply disturbed by reports of a brutal attack against Indian graduate student Varun Raj Pucha. We wish him a full recovery from his injuries. We defer to local law enforcement for any questions about this ongoing case," US State Department spokesperson said as reported by ANI.

The US State Department said that it defers to local law enforcement for any questions about this ongoing case and has also wished for Varun's full recovery.

Varun Raj Pucha is an Indian graduate student who hails from Telangana was stabbed in the head at a gym in Indiana and is currently on life support at a hospital.

The accused was arrested by the police and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)

