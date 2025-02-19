The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has requested help from the Ministry of Law and Justice in its investigation into Adani Group founder Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani, Reuters reported citing court papers.

The US SEC has asked the Indian government to assist in its probe into the alleged securities fraud and a $265 million bribery scheme against the Adanis, as per a court filing from February 18.

Also Read | Adani indictment: FCPA cases take long to conclude

SEC Request to Law Ministry In its filing with a New York district court, the SEC said that efforts to serve its complaint to Gautam and Sagar Adani are “ongoing”. It added that help has been sought from the Indian Ministry of Law and Justice to serve its complaint to the Adanis since neither of them is in US custody and resides in India.

The report added that the Adani Group did not immediately respond to queries, and the government could not be reached outside business hours.

Adani Case: Allegations of Bribery, Securities Fraud In 2024, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have charged Gautam Adani with bribing officials in India to convince them to buy electricity produced by Adani Green Energy, a subsidiary of his Adani Group conglomerate, and then misleading US investors by providing reassuring information about the company's anti-corruption practices.

Adani Group has called the allegations “baseless” and vowed to seek “all possible legal recourse”.

Temporary Relief for Adani Group? US President Donald Trump on February 10 signed an executive order directing the Department of Justice (DoJ) to pause enforcing a nearly half-century-old law, which the Joe Biden administration used to launch a probe against the Adani group.

Reportedly, Donald Trump has issued an executive order to pause enforcing the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). The order also directs US Attorney General Pam Bondi to review current and past decisions related to the law and make new guidelines for enforcement.

The pause and the review order are being seen as temporary relief to the Adani Group, though the stand the DoJ takes after the six-month review remains to be seen.

In another recent development in the case, this month, six US Congressmen—Lance Gooden, Pat Fallon, Mike Haridopolos, Brandon Gill, William R. Timmons, and Brian Babin—wrote to newly appointed Attorney General Pamela Bondi, urging her to review and reconsider the Biden administration’s DoJ decision to indict executives of Adani Group.