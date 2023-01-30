US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to make an official visit to India in the first week of March, according to sources familiar with the matter. The purpose of the visit is being finalized but is believed to be a prelude to President Joe Biden's meeting with the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD).

The visit by Blinken is seen as an important step in strengthening the US-India relationship, as the two countries discuss a wide range of bilateral and regional issues.

"Secretary Blinken will be meeting his Indian counterpart and other officials to lay the groundwork for the upcoming Quad leaders summit in May 2023," the source added.

The upcoming annual leaders' summit of the Quad member countries - India, Australia, Japan, and the US - will take place in Sydney. It will be the third such summit and will be attended by all four leaders - President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. This gathering will serve to strengthen the cooperation between the Quad nations.

The last summit was held in Tokyo in May 2022.

During his visit to India, Blinken will participate in the Raisina Dialogue, a prominent international conference. The event, which takes place from March 2-4, is hosted annually by the Observer Research Foundation and the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

The conference focuses on topics related to geopolitics and geo-economics and provides a platform for international leaders to discuss and address pressing global issues. As a key speaker, Secretary Blinken is expected to bring a valuable perspective to the dialogue.

Prior to his visit to India, Secretary Blinken and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had the opportunity to meet during the ASEAN-India summit in Cambodia last November. During their meeting, they discussed a range of important topics, including the conflict in Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific region, and bilateral ties between India and the United States.

Although no official announcements have been made as of yet, it is anticipated that the US Secretary would visit China in early February to resume conversations regarding one of America's most important and challenging relationships.

