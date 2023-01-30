US Secretary of State Antony Blinken likely to visit India in March, participate in Raisina Dialogue2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 12:38 AM IST
State Department is eyeing the first week of March for Blinken's meetings in New Delhi
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to make an official visit to India in the first week of March, according to sources familiar with the matter. The purpose of the visit is being finalized but is believed to be a prelude to President Joe Biden's meeting with the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD).
