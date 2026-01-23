US regulator seeks court nod to email summons to Adani after India refusals

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked a federal court for permission to personally email summons to billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew, Sagar Adani, after the US market regulator claimed that India’s ministry of law and justice rejected its request twice in the last 14 months.

“Approximately fourteen months ago, the SEC filed charges against Defendants Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani, prominent Indian business leaders, arising from a $750 million bond offering that raised $175 million from US investors,” SEC’s counsel Christopher M. Colorado wrote in a letter, dated 21 January 2026.

Advertisement

“Since then, Defendants have retained three US law firms and issued multiple public statements denying the SEC’s allegations, and their companies have filed regulatory disclosures acknowledging this lawsuit," said the SEC letter.

According to the SEC disclosure, Sagar Adani has hired Hecker Fink LLP, while Gautam Adani has hired both Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP. Hecker Fink confirmed its representation to the SEC on 4 December 2024, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Quinn Emanuel informed the SEC about their representation on 28 February 2025.

Procedural roadblock "Meanwhile, India’s Ministry of Law and Justice has twice refused to effect service on Defendants under the Hague Convention on the Service Abroad of Judicial and Extrajudicial Documents in Civil or Commercial Matters (“Hague Convention” or “Convention”) in response to the SEC’s requests,” said the SEC letter.

Advertisement

The Hague Convention—signed by 90 countries, including India and the United States—allows legal documents from foreign law enforcement and regulatory agencies to be served on citizens of another country through a designated nodal authority. In India, this role is performed by the Department of Legal Affairs under the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The Department of Legal Affairs under the Ministry of Law and Justice twice rejected the SEC’s request for assistance in serving summons to the Adani kin, citing procedural issues.

The SEC first sought formal assistance through a letter in February 2025, which the ministry returned in April that year, citing the absence of a signature or seal of the serving authority. The SEC responded the same month, stating that under the Hague Convention no such signature or seal is required. However, the ministry again returned the request in December 2025, saying that the SEC’s own rules do not cover summons in the case pertaining to the Adanis.

Advertisement

“These responses demonstrate that further attempts through the Hague Convention are unlikely to succeed and therefore warrant granting leave for alternative service…,” the SEC said in its court filing.

Queries to the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Adani Group did not immediately elicit a response.

Also Read | Adani order lifts GE Vernova—but it comes at a price

Bribery allegations On 20 November 2024, US prosecutors claimed that $250 million in bribes were paid to unnamed Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms on solar power contracts awarded to Adani Green Energy Ltd and Azure Power Global Ltd, another New Delhi-headquartered firm. The Federal prosecutors indicted a total of eight individuals for allegedly paying more than $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials between 2020 and 2024 to obtain lucrative solar-energy contracts.

Advertisement

According to the indictment, Adani Green Energy Ltd raised $2 billion from American and foreign investors based on false and misleading statements about the firm's anti-corruption and anti-bribery efforts. For this reason, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) opened a criminal investigation, while the SEC is pursuing a civil investigation against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and the then Adani Green Energy chief executive Vineet Jain.