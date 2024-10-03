US securities regulator’s top cop to leave agency

USA-SEC/ENFORCEMENT:US securities regulator's top cop to leave agency

Reuters
Published3 Oct 2024, 12:12 AM IST
US securities regulator's top cop to leave agency
US securities regulator’s top cop to leave agency

By Chris Prentice

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement director is leaving the agency, the regulator said on Wednesday, marking the end of a three-year tenure during which the regulator stepped up enforcement against Wall Street and cryptocurrency firms.

Gurbir Grewal has led the SEC's 1,500-person enforcement unit since July 2021, after serving as New Jersey attorney general as well as in other state and federal government roles. During his tenure, SEC enforcement has drawn ire from the likes of cryptocurrency and Wall Street firms for its crackdown on core business practices.

Grewal plans to leave the regulator for private practice, according to a source briefed on the matter.

His last day at the SEC will be Oct. 11, and Deputy Director Sanjay Wadhwa will take over as acting director, the SEC said.

The SEC has pursued big cases in the crypto sector during Grewal's tenure, including suing exchanges Binance and Coinbase for facilitating illict offerings to retail investors. It also charged FTX as part of a larger government action against the exchange's multibillion-dollar fraud and sued the firm's auditor for negligence.

Under his leadership, SEC enforcement staff embarked on a sprawling, multi-year investigative initiative focused on Wall Street's use of personal devices and apps such as WhatsApp to discuss business, levying over $2 billion in civil fines against dozens of firms including JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

That "off-channel" investigative sweep, which began in 2021, is still generating enforcement actions, and has also ensnared hedge funds, private equity funds and ratings agencies.

Under Grewal, SEC enforcement has also fought Elon Musk in court over the billionaire' s failure to show up to testify for the agency's investigation into his takeover of Twitter, now known as X, and brought settled charges against billionaire investor Carl Icahn for disclosure failures.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Mark Porter)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Oct 2024, 12:12 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUS securities regulator’s top cop to leave agency

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,915.00-330.00
      Chennai
      76,921.00-330.00
      Delhi
      77,073.00-330.00
      Kolkata
      76,925.00-330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.