BREAKING NEWS
‘Sell TikTok or face ban’: US passes Bill forcing China-based owner ‘ByteDance’ to sell it
- US Senate has approved a Bill, giving nod to a ban on TikTok if its owner ‘ByteDance’ refuses to sell it
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The US Senate has approved a Bill, giving nod to a ban on the popular short-form video app TikTok if its China-based parent company ‘ByteDance’ refuses to sell it.
This is a breaking news report, more details are being added, please refresh the page
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!