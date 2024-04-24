Hello User
Business News/ News / ‘Sell TikTok or face ban’: US passes Bill forcing China-based owner ‘ByteDance’ to sell it
BREAKING NEWS

‘Sell TikTok or face ban’: US passes Bill forcing China-based owner ‘ByteDance’ to sell it

Livemint

  • US Senate has approved a Bill, giving nod to a ban on TikTok if its owner ‘ByteDance’ refuses to sell it

Mint Image

The US Senate has approved a Bill, giving nod to a ban on the popular short-form video app TikTok if its China-based parent company ‘ByteDance’ refuses to sell it.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being added, please refresh the page

