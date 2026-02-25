US sets initial duties on Indian solar imports at 126%

(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration set preliminary duties — as high as 143% — on solar imports from India, Indonesia and Laos after determining the countries unfairly subsidized manufacturing, a move that will likely benefit US producers but threatens to increase consumer costs.

The US Commerce Department said Tuesday the duties correspond to the subsidies: 126% for India, 86% to 143% for Indonesia and 81% for Laos. The subsidies allow foreign producers to sell exports to the US at rates lower than the cost of production, hurting domestic producers, the US argues.

While the duties are set to benefit domestic manufacturers, they also will pinch US renewable developers that have long relied on inexpensive foreign supplies, heightening uncertainty for a sector whipsawed by political and policy changes in Washington.

And, the duties would be different from US President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs, which the US Supreme Court struck down last week. In response, Trump issued new 10% tariffs that he’s threatened to raise to 15%. The president also had struck a bilateral trade deal with India earlier this month that had sought to reduce economic tensions between the countries.

India, Indonesia and Laos accounted for 57% of solar-module imports to the US in the first half of 2025, according to BloombergNEF. Some developers had shifted to sourcing panels from there after the US imposed steep duties on four Southeast Asian countries that had at one point made up the bulk of imports.

The relatively high duty rates will make the US market largely unavailable for Indian solar panel manufactures, Citi analyst Vikram Bagri wrote in an research note Tuesday.

A US solar group, the Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade, had petitioned Commerce to investigate the subsidies, saying a probe was needed to protect US manufacturing.

“Today’s finding is an important step toward restoring fair competition in the US solar market,” said Tim Brightbill, co-chair of Wiley Rein’s International Trade Practice and lead attorney for the Alliance. “American manufacturers are investing billions of dollars to rebuild domestic capacity and create good-paying jobs. Those investments cannot succeed if unfairly traded imports are allowed to distort the market.”