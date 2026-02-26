Tariff trouble in the renewable energy sector sent solar stocks into a tailspin on Wednesday, after the Trump administration imposed a staggering 126% duty on Indian solar cells and modules. However, manufacturers put up a brave face, stating they can navigate the storm with diversified supply chains and reduced US focus.
US slaps solar tariffs, Indian module makers unfazed
SummaryImposing a 126% duty on Indian solar imports by the US has led to declines in solar stocks. Companies like Waaree Energies assert they can adapt with diversified supply chains.
