Storm at Burning Man festival causes chaos, closures, flooding; Strands over 70,000 at Nevada
04 Sep 2023
Burning Man festival in Nevada turns into muddy mess due to heavy rains, leaving thousands stranded and one death reported.
Burning Man festival at Nevada: A late-summer storm turned a week-long counterculture festival into a muddy mess in the Black Rock desert in the US state of Nevada desert, leaving tens of thousands of partygoers stranded in ankle-deep mud with no working toilets, CNN reported.
Diplo also shared series of videos in which he said a fan offered him and Rock a ride to a safer place.
Due to the rain and muddy conditions, organisers postponed the traditional burning of the wooden effigy, a significant part of the festival, until Monday night. Roads leading to and from the event remained closed due to the muddy conditions, leaving thousands of attendees stranded, reported CNN.