US sues Google over ad market in escalation of antitrust fight, seeks breakup of its ad business3 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 06:30 AM IST
Google abuses its monopoly power to disadvantage website publishers and advertisers who dare to use competing ad tech products in a search for higher quality, or lower cost, matches, the justice department said
The US Justice Department and eight states sued Alphabet Inc.’s Google, calling for the break up of the search giant’s ad-technology business over alleged illegal monopolization of the digital advertising market.
