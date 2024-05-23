US Sues to Break Up Live Nation, Ticketmaster ‘Monopoly’
The US Justice Department and almost 30 states sued Live Nation Entertainment Inc., alleging an “entrenched” illegal monopoly over the live events industry and seeking to force the company to sell off ticketing giant Ticketmaster.
(Bloomberg) -- The US Justice Department and almost 30 states sued Live Nation Entertainment Inc., alleging an “entrenched" illegal monopoly over the live events industry and seeking to force the company to sell off ticketing giant Ticketmaster.