US suspends visitor visas from Gaza for ‘full and thorough’ revision

The US State Department said on Saturday that it was suspending all visitor visas for people from Gaza to conduct a “full and thorough review” of the process.
In a post on X, the US State Department said, “All visitor visas for individuals from Gaza are being stopped while we conduct a full and thorough review of the process and procedures used to issue a small number of temporary medical-humanitarian visas in recent days.”
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
