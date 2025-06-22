US targets 3 nuclear sites of Iran: What are they and why is it important? — EXPLAINED

President Donald Trump informed that the United States have attacked three nuclear sites of Iran, joining Israel's efforts to target the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities as the conflict enters its second week.

Calling the strikes “very successful,” Trump claimed that the US hit the Natanz, Fordo and Isfahan sites, with Fordo being one of the most important sites.

Here’s everything to know about Iranian nuclear sites mentioned by Trump and their importance to Iran's nuclear program —

Natanz enrichment facility Iran’s nuclear facility at Natanz, situated approximately 220 kms (135 miles) southeast of Tehran, serves as the country’s primary enrichment site and has previously faced Israeli airstrikes. The site contains two facilities. The first is the main Fuel Enrichment Plant. The second facility at Natanz is the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant.

In one of the sites, uranium had been enriched to levels of up to 60%, which is a mildly radioactive status, a short step away from weapons grade, prior to Israel's destruction of the aboveground section of the facility, as reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Another parts is located underground in Iran’s Central Plateau to defend against potential airstrikes. It runs several cascades, which helps in enriching uranium more rapidly. The IAEA has indicated that it believes that nearly all of these centrifuges were likely destroyed by an Israeli attack that severed power to the location.

Fordo enrichment facility Located approximately 100 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of Tehran, Iran's Fordo nuclear facility contains centrifuge cascades, though it is smaller than Natanz. The IAEA reports that its construction started as early as 2007, but Iran notified the U.N. nuclear watchdog of the facility only in 2009, following awareness by the US and allied Western intelligence agencies.

The nuclear facility is situated under a mountain and protected by anti-aircraft batteries to withstand airstrikes. This facility can be targeted by “bunker buster” bombs, which are designed to go deep below the surface before exploding, such as the latest GBU-57 A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb in the American arsenal, according to a report by AP citing military experts.

Isfahan Nuclear facility The facility in Isfahan, located approximately 350 kilometres (215 miles) southeast of Tehran, employs thousands of nuclear scientists. Additionally, it hosts three Chinese research reactors along with laboratories associated with Iran's atomic energy programme.

Israel has struck buildings at the Isfahan nuclear site, among them a uranium conversion facility. The IAEA said there has been no sign of increased radiation at the site.