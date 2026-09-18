US targets India with 100% tariffs over Russian oil, but spares uranium: What the sanctions bill says

The United States is preparing to punish countries that continue buying Russian oil and gas, with sanctions and tariffs of up to 100% hanging over Moscow’s major energy customers, including India and China.

The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which cleared the US House of Representatives on Wednesday, gives President Donald Trump authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods from countries that continue to purchase Russian-origin crude oil or natural gas, or that help Moscow evade sanctions.

India and China, among the major buyers of Russian energy, could face additional trade measures.

Nuclear exception written into the bill

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026? ⌵ The Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 allows the US President to impose tariffs up to 100% on countries purchasing Russian-origin crude oil or natural gas, targeting major importers like India and China. 2 Why does the US impose tariffs on countries buying Russian energy? ⌵ The US imposes tariffs on countries buying Russian energy to pressure them into reducing their dependence on Russia, thereby limiting funds supporting Russia's actions in Ukraine. 3 How does the new US tariff bill affect India's energy policy? ⌵ The US tariff bill places pressure on India to reduce Russian oil imports, potentially impacting India's energy security, given its heavy reliance on imported crude oil. 4 What exceptions exist in the US sanctions bill regarding uranium imports? ⌵ The sanctions bill exempts activities under US-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreements and allows imports of low-enriched uranium and certain medical isotopes under existing US law. 5 Should India continue importing Russian oil despite potential US tariffs? ⌵ Experts suggest India should continue purchasing Russian oil if it's commercially viable, while negotiating with the US to protect its economic interests and energy security.

Section 111 of the legislation directs the US President to implement existing restrictions on uranium imports from Russia, specifically covering uranium supplied by Rosatom, the State Atomic Energy Corporation, and its subsidiaries or successor entities.

However, Section 114 creates two important exceptions.

The first says the sanctions title does not apply to activities conducted under a US-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement made under Section 123 of the Atomic Energy Act.

The second exempts certain imports of low-enriched uranium for nuclear reactors covered by existing US law, along with some medical-isotope imports for which a waiver has been issued.

Also Read | Kremlin says Russia sanctions bill will ‘complicate’ Ukraine peace efforts

Why Russia still matters to US nuclear power The carve-out reflects a longstanding reality.

Russia remains an important player in the global uranium enrichment market, even as Washington seeks to reduce its wider economic dependence on Moscow.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, American civilian nuclear operators purchased 12.71 million separative work units (SWU) of enrichment services in 2025.

Russia supplied 3.284 million SWU, accounting for roughly 26% of the total enrichment services purchased by US reactor operators, as per the agency.

US-based enrichment accounted for about 23%, while France supplied 18% of foreign-origin enrichment, followed by the UK at 14% and the Netherlands at 8%, according to EIA data.

The figures highlight the challenge that, for the US, replacing Russian nuclear fuel supplies is considerably more complicated than simply restricting Russian oil purchases.

Russia and Russian-owned companies could account for more than one-third of global mined uranium production capacity by 2040 if existing, committed, planned and prospective projects reach full output, The Financial Times reported earlier this month.

US tries to build an alternative enrichment capacity Washington has already begun investing in additional domestic enrichment capacity to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.

The US Government Accountability Office said the Department of Energy awarded Orano USA a $900 million task order in January 2026 to build additional US enrichment capacity, according to Reuters.