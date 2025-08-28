Crisil warns US tariff blow to rob Indian diamond industry’s sparkle

New Delhi: US president Donald Trump's decision to double tariffs on imports from India threatens to take the sheen off the country's diamond polishing industry, concentrated in prime minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat.

India’s natural diamond polishing industry is staring at its worst year in nearly two decades, with revenues projected to fall nearly 22% to about $12.5 billion in FY26, from $16 billion last year, according to a Crisil Ratings report released on Thursday.

The projected decline comes after Trump imposed a punitive 25% duty on the country for buying Russian oil, in addition to a same tariff levied earlier on Indian goods entering the US. The tariffs took effect on Wednesday. The steep 50% tariff on polished diamond exports compounds the industry’s struggles after a 40% decline in revenue over the past three years, driven by weaker prices, slowing demand in the US and China, and the rapid rise of lab-grown diamonds.

Crisil’s analysis of 43 diamond polishers, which together account for nearly a fourth of the industry’s revenues, points to this trend.

The new tariff wall has made the US market, which accounts for more than a third of India’s polished diamond exports, significantly harder to access.

India is one of the world’s largest exporters of gems and jewellery, with the US being its biggest market. In FY25, exports from the sector to the US stood at $9.94 billion, marginally up from $9.91 billion in FY24. Shipments to the US accounted for about 33% of India’s total gems and jewellery exports, which were valued at $29.80 billion in FY25.

The 50% tariff has made exports to the US especially difficult. With already thin margins, diamond polishers have little capacity to absorb the additional cost, nor can they pass it on amid weak consumer demand. This double strain is expected to reduce operating leverage, erode margins by 50-100 basis points, and put pressure on their credit profiles, as per the Crisil Ratings.

“The upshot is that revenues for the domestic industry, which polishes nearly 95% of all diamonds produced in the world, are set to drop to their lowest since 2007,” said Rahul Guha, senior director, Crisil Ratings.

“Consumption in India has been increasing, but the incremental demand doesn’t have the heft to offset the losses in the US and China. Even though the UAE has doubled its share of India’s exports to 20% this year, the risks of a substantial downturn remain high,” he said.

Industry data suggests the US had already begun losing share as a destination for India’s polished diamonds after Washington imposed a 10% base tariff in April. In the first four months of this fiscal, the US share slipped 1,100 basis points to 24%. To beat the August deadline for the 50% tariff, polishers ramped up shipments in July and August, with exports in July rising 18% year-on-year.

Adding to the pressures is the rapid advance of lab-grown diamonds, which now command nearly 60% of the US market by volume. With Chinese demand also subdued, the traditional engines of growth for Indian diamond polishers are stalling.

“US retailers are unlikely to absorb the higher tariff cost, which means operating margins of diamond polishers could drop further to 3.5-4% this year, down from a peak of 5.5% in FY23,” said Vipul Shah, former chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council.

The industry’s future hinges on how well it adapts to shifting market dynamics, particularly the tariff regime. Diamond polishers may adopt three possible strategies—boost domestic sales, expand into alternative export markets, and establish polishing facilities in major trading hubs, as per the rating agency.

However, rerouting through low-tariff nations is not a viable solution. Even if retailers seek supplies from hubs such as the UAE or Belgium, much of the polishing would still take place in India and remain subject to the higher US tariff, it noted.

According to Crisil Ratings, while the industry’s financial leverage is expected to remain relatively stable at 0.7-0.8 times, interest coverage could fall to about 2 times, down from 2.3-2.5 last fiscal. “Declining scale of operations and pressure on profitability will likely test the industry’s credit risk profiles,” said Himank Sharma, director at Crisil Ratings.

Interest coverage measures a company or industry's capacity to pay the interest on its debt using its earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit). A high interest coverage ratio means a low chance of default on loans.

The broader concern is the social and employment fallout. India’s diamond polishing clusters, especially in Surat, Gujarat, are heavily labour-intensive. The sector employs over a million workers directly and indirectly, many of whom are already grappling with reduced working days and wages due to weak demand.

Amid the steep US tariff, the government on 25 August raised duty drawback rates on certain jewellery and precious metal items to provide relief to exporters in the sector, which has been hit hard by the steep US import taxes.

According to a notification issued by the department of revenue, the duty drawback rate on silver jewellery and articles of silver has been increased from ₹335.50 to ₹466.76 per 10 grams. The rate on gold jewellery and articles of gold has been raised from ₹4,468.10 to ₹5,234.00 per 10 grams. The relief on platinum jewellery and articles of platinum has also been revised upwards from ₹4,468.10 to ₹5,234.00 per 10 grams.

