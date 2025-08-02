The week in charts: Trump's 25% India tariff, TCS's mass layoffs, oil on the boil
In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
The US has imposed 25% tariffs on Indian exports and threatened penalties for buying oil from Russia. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services has announced plans to lay off staff worldwide, and a new report highlights the struggles of women in India’s blue- and grey-collar workforce.