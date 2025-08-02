TCS's payroll purge

12,000: That's the the number of employees TCS plans to lay off worldwide, as Mint reported. The layoffs, comprising around 2% of its workforce, will mostly affect mid- and senior-level staff. India’s largest IT firm said the move was part of its strategy to become a ‘future-ready organisation’, focusing on AI, tech investment, and workforce realignment. This has sparked worries of similar moves by other IT giants also facing uncertainty in their biggest market, the US.