U.S. to Ban Some Investments in China4 min read 09 Aug 2023, 04:32 PM IST
Biden plans to sign executive order that will also require U.S. private-equity and venture-capital firms to disclose certain investments in China
The U.S. is set to ban private-equity and venture-capital investments in some Chinese technology companies under an executive order the Biden administration will release Wednesday, escalating Washington’s efforts to prevent Beijing from developing cutting-edge technology for its military.