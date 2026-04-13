US to ‘vigorously prosecute’ of buyers and sellers of sanctioned Iranian oil as Hormuz blockade begins

The United States has warned it will take strict legal action against anyone involved in trading sanctioned Iranian oil, as it moves ahead with a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz following failed peace talks with Iran.

US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche issued a strong warning targeting global oil trade linked to Iran.

“The Department of Justice will vigorously prosecute anyone who buys or sells sanctioned Iranian oil,” Blanche said in a post on X.

“The Department of Justice fully supports our Commander in Chief @POTUS and our military,” he added.

US Navy enforces blockade The US Navy has begun implementing a blockade on maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports, in line with orders from President Donald Trump.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the move applies broadly across Iran’s coastline.

“The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas,” CENTCOM said.

It added that freedom of navigation would still apply for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.

Trump calls Iran actions ‘world extortion’ Trump defended the blockade as a response to Iran’s control over the strategic waterway.

“At some point, we will reach an ‘ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT’ basis,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION, and Leaders of Countries… will never be extorted,” he added.

‘All or none’: No passage until Iran relents In an interview on Fox News, Trump described the blockade in absolute terms.

“It will be a complete blockade… all or none,” he said, indicating that no ships would be allowed through until Iran changes its position.

He also said the US Navy would “seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran.”

Military build-up and mine clearance operations CENTCOM said additional guidance would be issued to commercial vessels, advising mariners to monitor official broadcasts and maintain contact with US naval forces.

The US military has also stepped up operations in the region, including mine clearance efforts in the Strait of Hormuz.

Destroyers such as the USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. and USS Michael Murphy have been deployed to establish a “safe pathway” for global shipping amid reports of sea mines laid by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Tensions rise after failed peace talks The blockade follows the collapse of US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad, which failed to produce an agreement to end the conflict that began on February 28.

With both military and legal pressure intensifying, the situation in the Gulf remains volatile, with significant implications for global energy markets and maritime security.

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