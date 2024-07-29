US to Weigh Venezuela Vote Transparency on Future Sanctions

The US will determine future sanctions on Venezuela based on whether President Nicolas Maduro’s government fully releases voting data from the country’s disputed election over the weekend, according to senior Biden administration officials.

Bloomberg
Published29 Jul 2024, 11:05 PM IST
US to Weigh Venezuela Vote Transparency on Future Sanctions
US to Weigh Venezuela Vote Transparency on Future Sanctions

(Bloomberg) -- The US will determine future sanctions on Venezuela based on whether President Nicolas Maduro’s government fully releases voting data from the country’s disputed election over the weekend, according to senior Biden administration officials. 

The results of the vote don’t track with independent data the US has seen, including exit polls, which implies the official outcome may not reflect how people actually voted, according to the officials, who spoke to reporters on the condition they not be identified. 

The international community has criticized Maduro for barring many opposition candidates from running, including former lawmaker and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. A clean election is a condition for the US to remove sanctions on the Venezuelan oil industry. The officials said that the US isn’t currently considering retroactively revoking existing oil and gas licenses. 

While the country’s electoral authority said Maduro defeated rival Edmundo González, an exit poll conducted by US firm Edison Research had González winning by more than 30 percentage points. Maduro has said polling totals were delayed because of a cyberattack, and on Monday accused Machado of election sabotage.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the National Security Council earlier flagged “serious concerns” over the results. 

“There’s still some tabulation going on there, and we want to respect that process,” NSC spokesman John Kirby said Monday. “I won’t get ahead of a decision that hasn’t been made here in terms of consequences. We’re going to hold our judgment until we see the actual tabulation of the results.”

--With assistance from Michelle Jamrisko.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Jul 2024, 11:05 PM IST
HomeNewsUS to Weigh Venezuela Vote Transparency on Future Sanctions

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    218.70
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    26.25 (13.64%)

    Federal Bank

    200.85
    03:57 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    2.75 (1.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    180.20
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    3.65 (2.07%)

    Bharat Electronics

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    11.45 (3.69%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    5,341.75
    03:56 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    483.9 (9.96%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    606.65
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    53.95 (9.76%)

    IRCON International

    298.90
    03:53 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    24.2 (8.81%)

    Eid Parry India

    841.15
    03:55 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    61.7 (7.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,357.00-545.00
      Delhi
      70,379.00408.00
      Kolkata
      69,630.00136.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue