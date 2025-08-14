Split with US: Fallout worries top officials

The Centre is increasingly concerned about the potential impact of worsening relations with the US on the large Indian diaspora, particularly in the tech sector, people aware of the discussions said.

Senior officials told a parliamentary panel that they were concerned about the fallout on Indian professionals and students in the US including job losses and tighter immigration policies. This comes at a time when India and the US have differed over market access for various American goods, and the US has objected to India's purchase of Russian oil.

The concerns were flagged by the government, represented by senior officials such as foreign secretary Vikram Misri, commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal, and India’s chief negotiator for the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with the US Rajesh Agarwal, during a recent meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs. The officials told the committee, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, that the trade logjam may impact Indian professionals working in the US, said one of the three people cited above.

The Indian diaspora contributes significantly through remittances, which extending India's soft power and acting as a crucial buffer against global economic uncertainties. While the absolute number of Indian students and workers in the US is not available, it is estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands.

Queries emailed to the ministries of external affairs, commerce, and Tharoor remained unanswered.

The officials' alert comes as new data highlights a cooling job market for foreign workers in the US. Registrations for Indian H-1B visas for 2026 dropped by 27% to 358,000, and were more than 54% lower than the prior year. Only 120,141 of these registrations were selected to move forward, well above the annual 85,000 visa cap. The H-1B programme is a critical pathway for Indian tech workers seeking jobs in the US.

"Strained trade ties could bring tighter visa rules, higher compliance demands, and caution in hiring, especially in tech and professional services," said Sonal Arora, country manager, GI Group Holding, a global staffing solutions provider. “But with their adaptability, strong professional networks, and proven expertise, Indian professionals are likely to adjust quickly, find new opportunities, and continue playing a key role in strengthening economic and cultural connections," said Arora.

The US has recently ramped up pressure on India in trade talks, imposing a 25% tariff on certain Indian goods in late July and a second 25% tariff on August 6 as a penalty for India's continued purchase of Russian oil. The second tariff is set to take effect just as a US negotiating team arrives in New Delhi for another round of talks on 25 August.

India’s remittances have more than doubled from $55.6 billion in 2010–11 to $118.7 billion in 2023–24. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s Sixth Round of Remittances Survey, these inflows have financed around half of India’s merchandise trade deficit and have generally remained higher than gross FDI, making them a stable source of external financing. After a pandemic-induced dip of 3.6% in 2020–21, remittances rebounded strongly between 2021–22 and 2023–24, growing at an average annual rate of 14.3%.

Also, the remittances sent back home by Indians working abroad registered a 14% rise in FY25 to a record $135.46 billion. Indians working abroad sent home a record $129.4 billion in 2024. The RBI said the inflows, classified under “private transfers," accounted for more than 10% of total inflows.

The government also informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs that the US has negotiated tough terms with all countries with which it has finalized bilateral trade deals. Citing agreements with Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the EU, officials noted that while the additional tariffs on these countries have been adjusted or reduced, they have not been fully removed despite the substantial concessions obtained from them.

As India remains firm on its stance of not bringing non-negotiable issues to the negotiating table, the US imposed a 25% duty on 30 July, effective from 7 August, and announced an additional 25% duty as a penalty for buying oil from Russia on 6 August. The new 25% duty is set to come into force from 27 August, just a few days after a US team of negotiators is scheduled to begin the sixth round of negotiations from 25 August in New Delhi.