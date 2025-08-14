Split with US: Fallout worries top officials

As India remains firm on its stance of not bringing non-negotiable issues to the negotiating table, the US imposed a 25% duty on 30 July, effective from 7 August, and announced an additional 25% duty as a penalty for buying oil from Russia on 6 August. The new 25% duty is set to come into force from 27 August, just a few days after a US team of negotiators is scheduled to begin the sixth round of negotiations from 25 August in New Delhi.