US Treasury removes India from its Currency Monitoring List2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 09:40 PM IST
- China, Japan, Korea, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan are the seven economies that are a part of the current monitoring list
The United States’ Department of Treasury has removed India from its Currency Monitoring List, hours after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addressed US-India Businesses and investment Opportunities event in New Delhi on Friday. Along with India, the United States also removed Italy, Mexico, Thailand and Vietnam from its Currency Monitoring List.