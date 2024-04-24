US universities rocked by pro-Palestinian protests amid Israel-Hamas war: ‘Anti-Semitic hate on college campuses is...’
Pro-Palestinian in US universities:Tensions escalated on Tuesday in US universities after pro-Palestinian protests lead to arrests and class disruptions. Protestors at Columbia University raised a call for divestment from companies tied to Israel amid ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
Student anger with university officials and law enforcement fueled worsening tensions on several US campuses Tuesday after days of pro-Palestinian protests that have triggered mass arrests and shut down classes.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message