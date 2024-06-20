US visa: H-1B & L-1 new rules to be out on July 8; hefty extension fee on cards— impact on Indians, other details here

H-1B new visa rule: The US Citizenship and Immigration Services is set to announce new rules for H-1B and L-1 visas on July 8, the US Department of Homeland Security said.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published03:45 PM IST
H-1B new visa rule: The US Citizenship and Immigration Services will unveil new rules for H-1B visas on July 8, which are expected to include a fee for visa extensions.
H-1B new visa rule: The US Citizenship and Immigration Services will unveil new rules for H-1B visas on July 8, which are expected to include a fee for visa extensions.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is getting ready to unveil new rules for H-1B visas to combat fraud and enhance national security, reported Business Because.

The new visa policy will likely have radical implications for employers and professionals, particularly Indians. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) suggested that, as per the new proposed rules, all H-1B visa extensions would require a $4,000 fee.

“These proposed changes aim to strengthen our immigration system and ensure the integrity of employment-based visa programs while also safeguarding national security,” the Times of India quoted the DHS as saying.

Also Read | Home ministry refuses to renew visa of French journalist Sebastien Farcis

The US will disclose the new rules on July 8 before implementing the visa changes. The new rules will be open for public comment for a specific period of time. The H-1B visa serves as the main pathway for Indian IT companies to deploy their software engineering professionals in the US. It is important to note that Indians have constituted the majority of H-1B visa recipients in the past.

Also Read | Prince Harry in with a ‘contingency plan’ if Donald Trump gets elected: Report

The authorities are poised to impose changes to the cost of L-1 visa extensions as well. This visa permits companies to hire managers and executives from foreign offices and bring them to the US. The proposed rule would mandate a $4,500 fee to extend an L-1 visa. Thus, employers with 50 or more employees, where over 50 per cent of employees hold H-1B or L-1 visas, are required to pay a fee for initial petitions and when there is a change of employer.

Also Read | Graduate visa: UK plans to scan ‘best and brightest’ minds through stricter test

The USCIS grants H-1B visa applicants residency and work permit after the employer provides a sponsorship allowance. This permit will stay valid for an initial period of three years after completing a higher education degree.

Also Read | Taiwan visa-on-arrival for Indians. Here is what to expect

Currently, the 9/11 Response and Biometric Entry-Exit Fee, introduced in 2015, applies only to initial visa petitions and changes of employers. The proposed amendments aim to expand this fee to encompass all H-1B and L-1 visa extension petitions.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that the new fees will not be required for L-1 or H-1B visa extensions until a final ruling is issued.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsUS visa: H-1B & L-1 new rules to be out on July 8; hefty extension fee on cards— impact on Indians, other details here

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

208.25
10:29 AM | 20 JUN 2024
9.4 (4.73%)

Tata Steel

182.35
10:26 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.3 (1.28%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.95
10:28 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.15 (1.29%)

Bharat Electronics

312.05
10:28 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.75 (0.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals

765.60
10:24 AM | 20 JUN 2024
68.7 (9.86%)

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

262.55
10:24 AM | 20 JUN 2024
22.75 (9.49%)

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

188.15
10:29 AM | 20 JUN 2024
14 (8.04%)

Prestige Estates Projects

2,015.65
10:11 AM | 20 JUN 2024
148.45 (7.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,995.00-286.00
    Chennai
    73,353.00642.00
    Delhi
    73,210.00-285.00
    Kolkata
    72,995.00-571.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue