Visa fees validity extension:

While many applicants have paid the visa application processing fee, they still await the appointment. To clear the doubts of such applicants, the US embassy stated, "US Mission will extend the validity of your payment (known as the MRV fee) until September 30, 2023, to allow all applicants who were unable to schedule a visa appointment as a result of the suspension of routine consular operations an opportunity to schedule and/or attend a visa appointment with the already paid fee".