The US mission to India has resumed the processing of routine in-person B1 (business ) and B2 (Tourism)
The Department of State has directed consular officers to waive in-person interview requirements for certain categories of visa applicants through 31 December 2022
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The US mission to India has resumed the processing of routine in-person B1 (business) and B2 (Tourism) visa appointments this month. Besides, the Department of State has directed consular officers to waive in-person interview requirements for certain categories of visa applicants through 31 December 2022. This new authorization applies to travelers applying for F, H-1, H-3, H-4, non-blanket L, M, O, P, Q, and academic J visas.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The US mission to India has resumed the processing of routine in-person B1 (business) and B2 (Tourism) visa appointments this month. Besides, the Department of State has directed consular officers to waive in-person interview requirements for certain categories of visa applicants through 31 December 2022. This new authorization applies to travelers applying for F, H-1, H-3, H-4, non-blanket L, M, O, P, Q, and academic J visas.
The rules do not apply to applicants “who have a previous refusal that was not subsequently waived or overcome", the embassy informed.
The rules do not apply to applicants “who have a previous refusal that was not subsequently waived or overcome", the embassy informed.
Moreover, applicants renewing any visa within 48 months of expiration are also eligible for an interview waiver, the embassy added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Moreover, applicants renewing any visa within 48 months of expiration are also eligible for an interview waiver, the embassy added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, the waiting period will remain lengthy for nonimmigrant visa appointments at the US Embassy in New Delhi and the consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai due to pandemic-relate disruption, it said.
However, the waiting period will remain lengthy for nonimmigrant visa appointments at the US Embassy in New Delhi and the consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai due to pandemic-relate disruption, it said.
US visa approval: How to request an expedited appointment
According to the official website of the US embassy, applicants can request an expedited appointment through our online appointment system at ustraveldocs.com.
US visa approval: How to request an expedited appointment
According to the official website of the US embassy, applicants can request an expedited appointment through our online appointment system at ustraveldocs.com.
If the appointment request is approved, the applicant will receive a notification via email.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
If the appointment request is approved, the applicant will receive a notification via email.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Expedited appointment slots are very limited. Please note that due to the high volume of requests, we cannot accommodate all travelers prior to their planned travel dates, even if the purpose of travel is time sensitive," the embassy wrote.
"Expedited appointment slots are very limited. Please note that due to the high volume of requests, we cannot accommodate all travelers prior to their planned travel dates, even if the purpose of travel is time sensitive," the embassy wrote.
Visa fees validity extension:
While many applicants have paid the visa application processing fee, they still await the appointment. To clear the doubts of such applicants, the US embassy stated, "US Mission will extend the validity of your payment (known as the MRV fee) until September 30, 2023, to allow all applicants who were unable to schedule a visa appointment as a result of the suspension of routine consular operations an opportunity to schedule and/or attend a visa appointment with the already paid fee".
Visa fees validity extension:
While many applicants have paid the visa application processing fee, they still await the appointment. To clear the doubts of such applicants, the US embassy stated, "US Mission will extend the validity of your payment (known as the MRV fee) until September 30, 2023, to allow all applicants who were unable to schedule a visa appointment as a result of the suspension of routine consular operations an opportunity to schedule and/or attend a visa appointment with the already paid fee".