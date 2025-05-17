US warns Indians of 'deportation, permanent ban' for overstaying visas; internet asks ‘how long were you in Afghanistan’

The United States Embassy in India has unexpectedly issued a reminder to Indians travelling to America, warning them against overstaying their visas. If they do, they would either be deported or face permanent ban on travelling to the US in the future, the US embassy said.

“If you remain in the United States beyond your authorized period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States in the future,” the text on the US Embassy in India read.

While former President Donald Trump had already made his stance clear during past deportation drives, this sudden reminder from the US Embassy in New Delhi seems to have struck a nerve – triggering Afghanistan flashbacks as one user asked, “how long were you in Afghanistan?”

Another said that the message was “plain threat”.

“American also visiting India should also respect the visa rules. Go back before the visa expires,” it said.

One user highlighted that the language appeared to be “undiplomatic” and what appeared to be a “threat” from an embassy to the citizens of the host country.

“At this point this is like humiliation by USA government....,” one social media said.

On Friday, a federal appeals court refused to allow the Trump administration to restart deporting migrants to nations other than their own without prior notice or the opportunity to seek protection from persecution or torture. Advertisement

The US First Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the Trump administration's request to block a lower court decision halting the policy. The court's decision comes amid rising concerns over reported plans to send migrants to Libya, a country criticised for the mistreatment of detainees and ongoing civil unrest.