US warns of violence, cyberattacks for citizens amid escalating tensions with Iran - Top things to know

The United States has issued an advisory for citizens cautioning them about a "heightened threat environment" amid tensions with Iran .

The advisory, issued by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), mentioned that the current tensions with Iran could lead to cyberattacks, violence, and extremist activity.

The notice, which read, “The ongoing Iran conflict is causing a heightened threat environment in the United States. Low-level cyber attacks against US networks by pro-Iranian hacktivists are likely, and cyber actors affiliated with the Iranian government may conduct attacks against US networks. Iran also has a long-standing commitment to target US Government officials it views as responsible for the death of an Iranian military commander killed in January 2020.”

The notice further added, “the likelihood of violent extremists in the Homeland independently mobilising to violence in response to the conflict would likely increase if Iranian leadership issued a religious ruling calling for retaliatory violence against targets in the Homeland.”