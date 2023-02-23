US weekly jobless claims fall; 4th quarter growth trimmed
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits decreased by 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 192,000 for the week ended 18 Feb, the Labor Department said
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, continuing to signal persistently tight labor market conditions. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits decreased 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 192,000 for the week ended Feb. 18, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 200,000 claims for the latest week. Claims have been hemmed in a tight 183,000-206,000 range this year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×