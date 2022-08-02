'Those who play with fire': China warns US will 'pay the price' if Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan2 min read . 03:52 PM IST
- China has warned the United States that it will ‘pay the price’ if Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia trip
China on Tuesday warned the United States that the country will "pay the price" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia trip. Nancy Pelosi was in Malaysia, and her potential trip to Taiwan has sparked rage in China.
China on Tuesday warned the United States that the country will "pay the price" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia trip. Nancy Pelosi was in Malaysia, and her potential trip to Taiwan has sparked rage in China.
China, which considers Taiwan its territory, has largely indicated through repeated warnings that Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan would be viewed as a "major provocation". Reports of her plans have sent US-China tensions soaring.
China, which considers Taiwan its territory, has largely indicated through repeated warnings that Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan would be viewed as a "major provocation". Reports of her plans have sent US-China tensions soaring.
"The US side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China's sovereign security interests," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.
"The US side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China's sovereign security interests," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.
Meanwhile, Wang Xiaojian, Spokesperson, the Chinese Embassy in India has also issued a statement warning the United States over Nancy Pelosi's visit. In a statement, Wang Xiaojian said Nancy Pelosi's visit would be "met with resolute countermeasures".
Meanwhile, Wang Xiaojian, Spokesperson, the Chinese Embassy in India has also issued a statement warning the United States over Nancy Pelosi's visit. In a statement, Wang Xiaojian said Nancy Pelosi's visit would be "met with resolute countermeasures".
"Those who play with fire will perish by it. If the US side insists on making the visit & challenges China's red line, it will be met with resolute countermeasures. The US must bear all consequences arising thereof," Wang Xiaojian said.
"Those who play with fire will perish by it. If the US side insists on making the visit & challenges China's red line, it will be met with resolute countermeasures. The US must bear all consequences arising thereof," Wang Xiaojian said.
He added: "A visit to Taiwan by US Speaker Pelosi would constitute a gross interference in China's internal affairs, greatly threaten peace & stability across Taiwan Strait, severely undermine China-US relations & lead to very serious situation & grave consequences."
He added: "A visit to Taiwan by US Speaker Pelosi would constitute a gross interference in China's internal affairs, greatly threaten peace & stability across Taiwan Strait, severely undermine China-US relations & lead to very serious situation & grave consequences."
In a call with US President Joe Biden last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the United States against "playing with fire" on Taiwan. And China's ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Hun, said Monday that such a visit would be "very much dangerous, very much provocative".
In a call with US President Joe Biden last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the United States against "playing with fire" on Taiwan. And China's ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Hun, said Monday that such a visit would be "very much dangerous, very much provocative".
While the Biden administration is understood to be opposed to a Taiwan stop, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Pelosi was entitled to go where she pleased.
While the Biden administration is understood to be opposed to a Taiwan stop, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Pelosi was entitled to go where she pleased.
"The speaker has the right to visit Taiwan," he told reporters on Monday, adding, "There is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit consistent with longstanding US policies into some sort of crisis."
"The speaker has the right to visit Taiwan," he told reporters on Monday, adding, "There is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit consistent with longstanding US policies into some sort of crisis."
John Kirby said that there was intelligence that China was preparing for possible military provocations.
John Kirby said that there was intelligence that China was preparing for possible military provocations.
Kirby said Nancy Pelosi was travelling on a military aircraft. He said while Washington did not fear a direct attack, it "raises the stakes of a miscalculation".
Kirby said Nancy Pelosi was travelling on a military aircraft. He said while Washington did not fear a direct attack, it "raises the stakes of a miscalculation".
John Kirby however, said that US policy was unchanged toward Taiwan, which means that it supports the self-ruling government, while diplomatically recognising Beijing over Taipei and opposing a formal independence declaration by Taiwan or a forceful takeover by China.
John Kirby however, said that US policy was unchanged toward Taiwan, which means that it supports the self-ruling government, while diplomatically recognising Beijing over Taipei and opposing a formal independence declaration by Taiwan or a forceful takeover by China.
'RUSSIA EXTENDS SUPPORT TO CHINA'
'RUSSIA EXTENDS SUPPORT TO CHINA'
Meanwhile, Russia has extended its support to ally China on its take on Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. "Washington is bringing destabilisation to the world," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Meanwhile, Russia has extended its support to ally China on its take on Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. "Washington is bringing destabilisation to the world," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.