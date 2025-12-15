US winter storm: Schools closed or delayed in Ohio, Maryland and Virginia —check full list

Due to slick roads and winter weather, Several schools in central Ohio have been closed or delayed on Monday, 15 December.

The heavy snowfall over the weekend prompted the school districts across central Ohio, including Columbus City, to delay or cancel classes. All extracurricular activities have also been either delayed or cancelled.

The central Ohio region received between 4 and 7 inches of snow over the weekend, reported NBC4I.

Here's a full list of the school closings and delays in central Ohio, according to the NBC4I report.

• A+ Children's Academy, Franklin - Closed Today

• Ada Ex. Village School District, Hardin - 2 Hr Delay

• Amanda Clearcreek Loc Schools, Fairfield- Closed Today

Arts College Prep Academy, Franklin- Closed Today

• Berne Union Schools, Fairfield- Closed Today

• Big Walnut Local Schools, Delaware -2 Hr Delay

• Bishop Flaget School, Ross - Closed Today

• Blessed Sacrament School, Licking - 2 Hr Delay

• Bloom-Carroll Local School Dist., Fairfield - Closed Today

• Brice Christian Academy. Franklin - Closed Today

• Buckeye Central Local Schools, Crawford - 2 Hr Delay

• Buckeye Valley Schools, Delaware - 2 Hr Delay

Bucyrus City Schools, Crawford - 2 Hr Delay

• Calumet Christian School, Franklin- Closed Today

• Canal Winchester Local Schools, Franklin- Closed Today

• Capital Collegiate Preparatory Academy, Franklin- Closed Today

• Cardington-Lincoln Local Schools, Morrow- 2 Hr Delay

• Circleville City Schools, Pickaway- Closed Today

• Cols. Humanities Arts Tech. Academy, Franklin- Closed Through Monday

• Columbus Adventist Academy, Franklin- Closed Today

• Columbus Arts & Technology Academy, Franklin- Closed Today

• Columbus Bilingual Academy North, Franklin- Closed Today

• Columbus Bilingual West, Columbus - Closed Today

• Columbus Catholic Schools, Franklin- Closed Today

• Columbus Performance Academy, Franklin- Closed Today

• Columbus Prep & Fitness Acad, Columbus- Closed Today

• Connected Pathways Early Learning Center, Franklin- Closed Today

• Cornerstone Academy, Franklin - Closed Today

• Coshocton City Schools Coshocton - Closed Today

• Coshocton Co Head Start Coshocton - Closed Today

• Crestline Exempted Village School District Crawford -2 Hr Delay

• Crooksville Exempted Village Schl Perry- Closed Today

• Delaware Area Career Center Delaware- 2 Hr Delay

• Delaware City Schools Delaware- 2 Hr Delay

• Eagle Wings Academy

Licking- 2 Hr Delay

• East Bridge Academy of Excellence Franklin- Closed Today

• East Knox School District Knox- Closed Today

• East Muskingum Schools Muskingum - Closed Today

• Eastland Performance Academy Franklin- Closed Today

• Eastland Preparatory Academy- Franklin - Closed Today

• Eastland-Fairfield Career & Technical Schools Franklin- Closed Today

• Elgin Local Schools Marion - 2 Hr Delay

• Fairbanks Local School District UNION - 2 Hr Delay

• Fairfield Christian Academy Fairfield - Closed Today

• Fairfield Union Local Schools Fairfield - Closed Today

• Forest Rose School Fairfield - Closed Today

• Foxfire Community Schools Muskingum - Closed Today

• Franklin Local School Muskingum - Closed Today

• Fredericktown School District Knox- 2 Hr Delay

• Genoa Christian Academy Delaware- 2 Hr Delay

• Graham Elementary & Middle Franklin- Closed Today

• Granville Christian Academy Licking - 2 Hr Delay

• Granville Exempted Village Schools Licking- 2 Hr Delay

• Great Western Academy Franklin - Closed Today

• Grove City Christian School Franklin - Closed Today

• Groveport Madison Schools Franklin - Closed Through Monday

• Hamilton Local Schools Franklin - Closed Today

• Harambee Christian School Franklin - Closed Today

• Harvest Prep School Franklin - Closed Today

• Heath City Schools LIcking - 2 Hr Delay

• Highland Local Schools Morrow - 2 Hr Delay

• Horizon Science Academy – Elementary Franklin - Closed Today

• Horizon Science Academy – Middle Franklin - Closed Today

• Horizon Science Academy – Primary Franklin Canceled

• Horizon Science Academy High – Morse Campus Franklin -Closed Today

• Imagine Academy at Sullivant FRANKLIN - Closed Today

• Imagine Groveport Community School Franklin - Closed Today

• Indian Lake Local School Dist Logan- 2 Hr Delay

• International Academy Franklin - Closed Today

Winter storm: Maryland, Virginia and Washington schools impacted Following a major weekend storm, schools across the Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia areas are experiencing widespread closings and delays, as reported by FOX5DC.

Commuters are advised to exercise extreme caution on Monday morning, as dangerously cold conditions persist. With regional temperatures holding near 30 degrees Fahrenheit, there is a significant threat of refreezing on roadways overnight, creating icy and hazardous travel conditions.

Here's a full list of schools closed or delayed –

• Al-Huda School Delayed 2 hours

• Anne Arundel County Public Schools Delayed 2 hours

• Berkeley County Public Schools Delayed 2 hours

• Bowie State University Delayed 2 hours

• Calvert County Public Schools Delayed 2 hours

• Calverton School 2-hour delayed arrival

• CentroNia MD Opening at 10:00 AM Today

• Children's Manor Montessori of Germantown Opening at 9:00 AM Today

• Children's Manor Montessori of Rockville Opening at 9:00 AM Today

• Christ Episcopal School Delayed 2 hours

• Clarke County Public Schools Delayed 2 hours

• Culpeper County Public Schools Delayed 2 hours

• Dupont Park Adventist School Delayed 2 hours

• Fairfax Christian School Delayed 2 hours

• Fauquier County Schools 2-hour delayed arrival

• Fort Detrick 2-hour delayed arrival

• Frederick County MD Public Schools Delayed 2 hours

• Friendship Public Charter Schools Delayed 2 hours

• Howard County Public Schools Delayed 2 hours

• Howard Univ. M.S. of Math & Science Delayed 2 hours

• Ivymount School 2-hour delayed arrival

• Kendall Demonstration ES Opening at 10:15 AM Today

• King George County Schools Closed Today

• Loudoun Country Day School Delayed 1 hour

• Loudoun County Public Schools Delayed 2 hours

• Manassas City Public Schools Delayed 2 hours

• Manassas Park City Public Schools Delayed 2 hours

• Maryland School for the Deaf Delayed 2 hours

• Matthew's Center for Visual Learning 2-hour delayed arrival

• Model Secondary School Opening at 10:15 AM Today

• Montgomery County Public Schools Delayed 2 hours

• Morgan County Schools Delayed 2 hours

• My Sweet Baby Learning Center Opening at 9:00 AM Today

• New Life Christian School 2-hour delayed arrival

• Orange County Schools Delayed 2 hours

• Prince George's County Public Schools Delayed 2 hours; Code Orange

• Providence Academy - Leesburg, VA Delayed 2 hours

• Rock Creek Christian Academy 2-hour delayed arrival

• Salisbury University Opening at 9:00 AM Today

• Shenandoah County Public Schools VA delayed 2 hours

• Spotsylvania County Public Schools delayed 2 hours

• Stafford County Public Schools delayed 2 hours

• Talbot County Public Schools delayed 2 hours

• The Children's Guild DC delayed 2 hours

• The Maddux School 2-hour delayed arrival

• The Tidewater School delayed 2 hours

• Tiny Dancers opening at 10:00 AM today

• Univ. of Maryland College Park (UMCP) opening at 10:00 AM today