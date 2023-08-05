US woman sets Guinness World Record with loudest burp, surpassing previous record| Watch1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 01:34 PM IST
Kimberly "Kimycola" Winter, hailing from Maryland, US, achieved a remarkable feat by breaking the world record for the loudest burp by a woman. Her extraordinary belch measured an impressive 107.3 decibels (dB), surpassing the previous record set by Elisa Cagnoni of Italy in 2009.