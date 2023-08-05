Kimberly "Kimycola" Winter, hailing from Maryland, US, achieved a remarkable feat by breaking the world record for the loudest burp by a woman. Her extraordinary belch measured an impressive 107.3 decibels (dB), surpassing the previous record set by Elisa Cagnoni of Italy in 2009.

In order to accurately measure Kimberly's remarkable burp, the Guinness World Record (GWR) conducted the attempt in a soundproof room to avoid any interruptions. The momentous occasion took place during a live recording on iHeartRadio's Elliot In The Morning show.

A montage video shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram showcased Kimberly Winter's burping prowess on several occasions, celebrating her achievement as "Loudest burp (female) 107.3 dB (C-weighted) by Kimberly Winter."

According to the official GWR site, Kimberly Winter's thunderous burp measured an impressive 107.3 decibels (dB), surpassing the previous record of 107 decibels set by Italy's Elsa Cagoni in 2009. To put it into perspective, her burp was even louder than the sound of a blender (70-80 dB), an electric handheld drill (90-95 dB), and some motorcycles at full throttle (100-110 dB).

In an interview with The New York Post, Kimberly revealed her secret to success, saying, "I had an iced coffee and a breakfast sandwich from Dunkin' and one beer as a backup." She further disclosed that while she can burp with just "a little bit of water," spicy food, alcohol, and soda aid her in delivering the loud burps. Describing the technique behind her powerful burps, she explained that she manipulates her deep breath “into something monstrous and magical."

Kimberly's entertaining burps on TikTok Live have earned her a devoted fanbase, where she fulfills burp-related requests, including doing "closed-mouth burps" and burping people's names.