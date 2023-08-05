In an interview with The New York Post, Kimberly revealed her secret to success, saying, "I had an iced coffee and a breakfast sandwich from Dunkin' and one beer as a backup." She further disclosed that while she can burp with just "a little bit of water," spicy food, alcohol, and soda aid her in delivering the loud burps. Describing the technique behind her powerful burps, she explained that she manipulates her deep breath “into something monstrous and magical."