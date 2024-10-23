US yields hit three-month high on election hedging

USA-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1):TREASURIES-US yields hit three-month high on election hedging

Reuters
Published23 Oct 2024, 12:57 AM IST
US yields hit three-month high on election hedging
US yields hit three-month high on election hedging

(Updated at 1500 EDT)

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields hit a three-month high on Tuesday as hedging before the November 5 U.S. elections and expectations for a less dovish Federal Reserve dampened demand for the U.S. government debt.

Shifting momentum towards a more likely Donald Trump presidency has weighed on bonds, with Trump policies including tariffs and restrictions on undocumented immigration expected to increase inflation.

A sharp sell-off in bonds on Monday “was partly driven by the prediction markets' pricing in higher odds of a Trump victory,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.

Betting site Polymarket on Tuesday shows Trump as having 66% odds of winning the presidency, compared to 34% for Kamala Harris.

“Tariffs and crackdowns on immigration would be stagflationary shocks,” Goldberg said, adding that its “very likely you'll see the inflationary impact first because it feeds through the data much faster.”

The U.S. budget deficit is also expected to worsen under a presidency by either Trump or Harris, which could lead to increases in Treasury supply next year.

Benchmark 10-year note yields were last up 2.2 basis points at 4.204% and earlier reached 4.222%, the highest since July 26.

Two-year note yields rose 1 basis point to 4.035%.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes steepened slightly to 16.7 basis points.

"The market is trading to a large extent now the Trump trade and that's why I think there's a danger we're going to continue to push to higher yields," said Tom Fitzpatrick, head of global market insights at R.J. O'Brien.

A strong jobs report for October next week could also add to yield increases and possibly lead traders to rethink whether the Fed will cut rates next month.

"I don't think it's inconceivable that the Fed actually reconsiders moving in November, it's definitely possible the market thinks it," said Fitzpatrick. "A squeeze up in yields seems like a real danger here."

A much stronger than expected employment report for September has led investors to price out the probability that the U.S. central bank will make larger than normal interest rate cuts. The Fed cut rates by 50 basis points last month.

Traders are now pricing in 42 basis points of cuts by year-end, indicating a less than 100% chance that the Fed will make 25 basis point cuts at each of its coming two meetings.

The Treasury Department will sell $13 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday and $24 billion in five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities on Thursday.

(Reporting By Karen Brettell, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 12:57 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUS yields hit three-month high on election hedging

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    173.90
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.05 (-5.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    155.35
    03:52 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.85 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.45
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.55 (-2.94%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.50
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -10.6 (-3.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    2,338.05
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.9 (-0.42%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,643.80
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.35 (-0.69%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,946.45
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -20.05 (-1.02%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,431.85
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -200.05 (-3.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,740.25
    03:42 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -294.95 (-9.72%)

    Jupiter Wagons share price

    468.75
    03:50 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -43.4 (-8.47%)

    HFCL share price

    115.60
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.35 (-7.48%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    298.05
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -23.95 (-7.44%)
    More from Top Losers

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,532.95
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    85.75 (3.5%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    594.30
    03:48 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    16.1 (2.78%)

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.45
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    11.9 (2.37%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,483.15
    03:47 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    91.4 (2.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,665.00240.00
      Chennai
      79,671.00240.00
      Delhi
      79,823.00240.00
      Kolkata
      79,675.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.