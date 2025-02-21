USAID funding row: India says deeply troubling, relevant departments looking into matter

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that the ongoing controversy regarding the USAID's 'voter turnout' fund for India was ‘deeply troubling’.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that relevant departments are looking into the matter.

“We have seen information that has been put out by the US administration regarding certain USA activities and funding. These are obviously very deeply troubling,” Jaiswal said.

His comments come on the back of US President Donald Trump's remark that USAID’s $21 million funding to was India to “get someone else elected".

Advertisement

The MEA spokesperson said that the matter has raised concerns about foreign interference in Indian elections.

“This has led to concerns about foreign interference in India's internal affairs. Relevant departments and agencies are looking into this matter.”

Jaiswal however refrained from making further comments on the matter.

“It would be premature to make a public comment at this stage, so relevant authorities are looking into, and hopefully we can come up with an update on that subsequently,” he said.

In a speech in Miami on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump accused that the $21 million funding from the controversial USAID might be used to get “somebody else elected”.

Advertisement

“Why do we need to spend $21 million for voter turnout in India? Wow, $21 million! I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected,” he said.

Last week, the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by billionaire Elon Musk had announced a series of expenditure cuts, including $21 million allocated for “voter turnout in India.”

India, China working together to improve bilateral ties Commenting on the bilateral ties between India and China, the MEA spokesperson noted that foreign ministers of the countries have reviewed developments in a bilateral relationship since the last meeting in November.

Advertisement

“Specifically, the management of peace and tranquillity in border areas, Kailash Mansarovar yatra, flight connectivity and travel facilities were discussed,” Jaiswal said.

India's ties with Russia Jaiswal revealed that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had a meeting with the foreign minister of Russia on the sidelines of the recent G20 foreign ministers meeting in Johannesburg, discussing “all aspects of India-Russia bilateral ties”.

The leaders also discussed recent developments related to the Russia-Ukraine war.

“They also discussed the recent developments pertaining to the Ukraine conflict, including what transpired or the developments that happened in his Riyadh meeting, and they agreed to remain in touch,” Jaiswal said.

Advertisement

Bangladesh should not normalise terrorism EAM Jaishankar during his visit to Muscat, Oman, also met Bangladesh's Foreign advisor. Jaiswal told the media that during their discussions, the matter on SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) was brought up by the Bangladeshi side.