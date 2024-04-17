USC Bars Pro-Palestinian Valedictorian Speech, Citing Safety
Officials at the University of Southern California say their decision to cancel a planned commencement speech by the Class of 2024 valedictorian was motivated by concerns over safety and not because of complaints that the student’s pro-Palestinian social media posts were antisemitic.
(Bloomberg) -- Officials at the University of Southern California say their decision to cancel a planned commencement speech by the Class of 2024 valedictorian was motivated by concerns over safety and not because of complaints that the student’s pro-Palestinian social media posts were antisemitic.