US-China meetings might cut tariffs. Uncertainty won’t go away.
Reshma Kapadia , Barrons 5 min read 10 May 2025, 03:28 PM IST
SummaryThe economic and political stakes are high.
A path for the U.S. and China to back away from tariffs that have virtually halted traded between the two could emerge this weekend. Yet it isn’t clear how they would move beyond that, and whether that initial step would reduce the uncertainty gripping the global economy.
