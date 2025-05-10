US-China meetings might cut tariffs. Uncertainty won’t go away.

A tariff rate of 80% wouldn’t be low enough to restart trade, or necessarily get Beijing’s attention. There is also growing evidence that tariffs aren’t returning to where they were before April 2, even for friends, as the administration looks to the revenue they bring in to help its tax-cut legislation get through Congress. Take the United Kingdom. Despite being an ally and having a trade deficit with the U.S., rather than a surplus like China’s, the U.K. was still stuck with 10% tariffs in the agreement the White House heralded on Thursday. In any case, deals such as the one with the U.K. are more promises to keep talking than detailed agreements. Though the White House called it a “full and comprehensive deal," Trump left open the possibility for adjustments “because we are flexible and think we could do better."