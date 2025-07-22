NYT Connections #772: Here are some clues and answers to help you crack July 22 puzzle

The New York Times Connections Puzzle is here. The brain game has earned a name to help its readers slow down, think and test their intellect.

Advertisement

A new fun and challenging puzzle #772 has come up for July 22, 2025, which has left the readers curious.

What is puzzle #772 about? Well, just like other days, the format of the puzzle remains the same: a 4x4 grid with 16 words. Your task? Sort it out in four groups of 4. Daily users might know that every group will have a theme, which is sometimes known and a surprise for the other.

As always, there are colour-coded themes based on their difficulty level, which include:

Yellow = Easy

Green = Moderate

Blue = Difficult

Purple = Most Difficult

Advertisement

Coming back to today's puzzles, here are some clues which can help you solve them and how you break them, as per Beebom:

Yellow (Sassiness) ATTITUDE, CHEEK, LIP, MOUTH

These words will suggest boldness and some rebellious attitude, like banter or a high-school fight.

Green (Mitigate) CUSHION, DAMPEN, SOFTEN, TEMPER

It means a relaxing or soothing effect, physically or emotionally.

Blue (Patterns) CAMO, CHECKERS, HONEYCOMB, STRIPES

A group of visual patterns from clothes, nature, or design.

Purple (_ _ _ PIE) – CHESS, CUTIE, HUMBLE, WHOOPIE

Something sweet, every word stands for something similar to a dessert phrase when used with ‘Pie’.

How was the puzzle of July 22? Just like other days, finding the solution to yellow was easy for most users. Purple was the real challenge. For instance, ‘Chess Pie’ might have got you confused. Pairing ‘Cutie’ or ‘Humble’ with pie adds just more challenge to the already difficult task.

Advertisement

Since the beginning, Connections has made a special place as a good option for the popular Wordle. Testing your lateral thinking and cultural knowledge gives a break from finding the spellings or symptoms, like most other puzzles.

And it is safe to say, the unique challenge of this puzzle is what attracts readers every time. Sometimes you might find yourself giggling at ‘whoopee pie’ or feel proud of finding the four perfect words that match. Needless to say, Connections maintains its quality.