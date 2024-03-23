'Useless app': Netizens say after Hyderabad's local train commuter complains of Online Ticketing System
Hyderabad's local train commuter shared his frustration on social media where he cited difficulties he faced while booking an online ticket for a local train using the UTS app
Commuters in cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad are increasingly relying on the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app to book tickets online. However, many travellers still encounter challenges while booking train tickets online despite the app exercising an important role.