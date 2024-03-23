Hyderabad's local train commuter shared his frustration on social media where he cited difficulties he faced while booking an online ticket for a local train using the UTS app

Commuters in cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad are increasingly relying on the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app to book tickets online. However, many travellers still encounter challenges while booking train tickets online despite the app exercising an important role. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, a user named Venkat shared his frustration on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) where he cited difficulties he faced while booking an online ticket for a local train using the UTS app. In his complaint, he attached a screenshot that showed his failed attempt to book an unreserved journey ticket for an MMTS coach. He was unsuccessful in booking the train ticket for the train traveling from Lingampalli to Bharat Nagar station in Telangana's Hyderabad.

Also read: Kashmir-bound trains to run with new fares: Railways cuts ticket costs by 40 per cent. All you need to know The post read, “My long-distance train arrived and there is a local train ready to depart from the adjacent platform. I couldn't board that because I had to go out to scan the QR code as this app didn't allow me to book the ticket." He remarked to the country's leaders and said, “This is what happens when the babus sitting in the AC rooms don't want to know how things work." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This post gained netizen's as it gained more than 2.68 lakh views. Social media was strong to react to this post which was shared on March 19 and netizens shared their experience. Mixed reactions followed this post while some users said that they faced the same issue while booking the ticket others noted that the limitation was in place to prevent misuse of the system.

Also read: Holi 2024: Traveling by train outside the city? You have over 500 options this festive season One user commented, "The distance feature is there to prevent misuse. Else, many ticketless travellers, upon seeing an approaching TC, would take out mobiles and immediately book tickets, even after boarding a train," wrote one user. A second user stated, "They don't allow you to book on the platform because, any ticketless traveller will book when there is a checking going on. You cannot be on a platform and book a ticket." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Kerala: Southern Railways to cancel, divert train services; Check diversions, stoppages, time and other details here A third user remarked, "This is bcoz they don't want passengers to buy the ticket after they spot the ticket checker in the next compartment." Another user noted, “I too face these same situations. Useless app!"

A fifth user said, “I don't know why UTS considers GPS as a factor to let to buy tickets. Even so, it can't determine the correct location. UTS needs modification." A sixth user wrote, “The UTS app is useless when you need it, e.g. when you get off at night and the tickets for local trains are not available at the counter as the counter is closed. The GPS accuracy (5m/4m/2m) of the app does not allow you to buy tickets at the station." Another user stated, “Also these Babus travel without tickets since they don’t have to buy one."

