Usha Vance set to become 1st Indian-origin Second Lady of US: 10 things to know about the Yale graduate lawyer

Usha Vance, the wife of Donald Trump's vice presidential running mate, is making headlines after the Republican Presidential candidate heaped praises on Wednesday morning. While announcing his potential victory amid a significant lead, the Republican Presidential candidate and former US President hailed his running mate JD Vance and his Indian-American spouse during his address at Palm Beach County Convention Centre in Florida.
As the stage is set for the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump said, “I want to be the first one to congratulate — now I can say Vice President-elect JD Vance. And his remarkable and beautiful wife, Usha Vance."
He added during his early morning victory address, “We just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America." As Donald Trump takes the lead in the US election results in the close contest with US Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, it is time to trace Usha Vance's descent.
