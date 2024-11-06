Usha Vance set to become 1st Indian-origin Second Lady of US: 10 things to know about the Yale graduate lawyer

Usha Vance, the wife of Donald Trump's vice-presidential running mate JD Vance is set to become the first Indian-origin Second Lady of the United States if Donald Trump wins. Currently, the Republican candidate is leading with 266 electoral votes.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated6 Nov 2024, 04:17 PM IST
Donald Trump's significant lead which could translate into victory would make Usha Vance the first Indian-origin Second Lady of the United States.
Donald Trump’s significant lead which could translate into victory would make Usha Vance the first Indian-origin Second Lady of the United States.(AFP)

Usha Vance, the wife of Donald Trump's vice presidential running mate, is making headlines after the Republican Presidential candidate heaped praises on Wednesday morning. While announcing his potential victory amid a significant lead, the Republican Presidential candidate and former US President hailed his running mate JD Vance and his Indian-American spouse during his address at Palm Beach County Convention Centre in Florida.

As the stage is set for the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump said, “I want to be the first one to congratulate — now I can say Vice President-elect JD Vance. And his remarkable and beautiful wife, Usha Vance."

He added during his early morning victory address, “We just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America." As Donald Trump takes the lead in the US election results in the close contest with US Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, it is time to trace Usha Vance's descent.

  • Usha Vance, a Yale graduate lawyer, is set to become the first Indian-origin Second Lady of the United States.
  • Her roots can be traced back to Andhra Pradesh. Her South-Asian descent is due to her Indian immigrant parents, who arrived in America in 1986.

  • She was born in San Diego and was raised in an upper-middle-class suburb.
  • She works as a corporate litigator at a prestigious firm in San Francisco and holds an impressive academic background.
  • She pursued her higher education at Yale University and holds a bachelor’s degree in History.
  • Usha Vance was involved in intense extracurricular activities at Yale University for four years before she entered the legal field.
  • Usha Vance and Ohio Senator JD Vance first met at Yale Law School, where they later received scholarships. The couple tied the knot in Kentucky in 2014.

  • According to the New York Times, she holds a Master of Philosophy degree from the University of Cambridge.
  • Usha Vance’s notable career roles include clerking for Supreme Court Justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh. Later, Brett Kavanaugh was nominated to the Supreme Court.
  • At the Yale Journal of Law and Technology, she served as the Managing Editor. She also served as the Executive Development Editor of The Yale Law Journal.

