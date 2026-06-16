US-Iran peace deal seen boosting India-GCC trade, exporters eye logistics relief

New Delhi: India's trade with West Asia is seen gaining momentum in the coming months as the US-Iran peace agreement is set to restore confidence in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy and trade corridor. Industry bodies and trade experts expect the easing of logistics disruptions to lower freight and insurance costs, improve cargo movement and revive exports to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region after months of conflict-driven uncertainty.
The peace pact to end the war that had started end February is set to be formally signed in Switzerland on Friday.
India's exports to West Asia fell sharply from $6.48 billion in January to $2.62 billion in March before recovering to $5.30 billion in May. Imports from the region also fell from $15.11 billion in January to $8.16 billion in March, before rebounding to $10.74 billion in May, according to the latest commerce ministry data.