US-Iran peace deal may ease pressure on textile sector, but industry wary of quick recovery

New Delhi: The textile and apparel sector is cautiously welcoming the US-Iran peace agreement, with industry executives saying the deal could ease supply chain disruptions and lower input costs that have squeezed margins for months, though they warned against expecting an immediate recovery.
The deal raises hopes of restoring trade flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for crude oil, petrochemicals and industrial raw materials that feed India's synthetic textile sector. The prices of several key inputs rose as much as 25% during the conflict, while sulphuric acid, important for dyeing work, doubled to around ₹25 per kg.
The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) said the deal could help ease geopolitical and economic uncertainties that disrupted trade and energy security over the past three months. However, former Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC) chairman Bhadresh Dodhia cautioned that the deal is still a memorandum of understanding rather than a final treaty, and that supply chains may take time to normalize even if hostilities end.